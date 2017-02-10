Exum generated five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt) over 18 minutes in Thursday's 112-105 overtime loss to the Mavericks.

Exum drew the spot start while George Hill rested his sore toe, but barely moved the needle over his 18 minutes. He provided no other stats other than his scoring, and saw veteran Shelvin Mack outpace him in playing time by seven additional minutes. Exum had provided double-digit scoring two of the previous three games and has seen double-digit minutes in four straight, so he remains a Hail Mary-option in very deep season-long formats -- as well as a high-risk dart throw in daily leagues -- if Hill remains sidelined for Saturday's tilt against the Celtics.