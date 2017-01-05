Exum (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Raptors, Jazz radio play-by-play announcer David Locke reports.

Exum has missed the last seven games with a knee injury, but appears to be nearing a return, as he's traveling with the team on their current road trip. He was expected to have his knee reevaluated Wednesday, although we've yet to hear the results of his most recent tests and it remains to be seen just how close he is to getting on the floor. That said, Exum is considered questionable heading into Thursday, so look for another update after the team's morning shootaround.