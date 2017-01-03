Exum (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Celtics, Jody Genessy of Deseret News reports.

It will be the seventh consecutive absence for Exum, who continues to be nagged by tendinitis in his left knee. With George Hill (lip/concussion) also out Tuesday, the Jazz will lean heavily on veteran Shelvin Mack, who started at point guard and played 32 minutes Monday against the Nets. Raul Neto will serve as Mack's understudy at the position. According to Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune, Exum is traveling with the Jazz on their current road trip, so the 21-year-old could be available at some point before the trip draws to a close Jan. 8 against the Grizzlies.