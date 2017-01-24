Exum recorded eight points (3-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two assists, one rebound and one steal across 14 minutes in a 97-95 loss to the Thunder on Monday.

Raul Neto had recently leapfrogged both Exum and Shelvin Mack on the depth chart at point guard, but it was Exum and Alec Burks who saw all the time initiating the offense Monday when starting point guard George Hill was off the court. Burks still sees the bulk of his time off the ball, so it seems likely that Exum will slot in as the primary backup at point guard going forward, especially in light of his strong outing Monday. Exum has generally disappointed in his first season back from an ACL tear, but the Jazz still view the 21-year-old as a major part of their long-term plans.