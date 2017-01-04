Exum (knee) is expected to be reevaluated on Wednesday, Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Exum is traveling with the Jazz on their current road trip, so he already appeared to be trending in the right direction for a return in the near future. This latest report is only further confirmation of that notion, as Exum could now be cleared for a comeback depending on the results of Wednesday's evaluation. The Jazz take the court against the Raptors on Thursday, so tentatively consider Exum questionable for that matchup until we hear the results of the upcoming tests.