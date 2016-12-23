Exum (knee) is expected to be sidelined for at least one week, Andy Larsen of Salt City Hoops reports.

Exum missed his second game of the season Wednesday against the Kings, and is expected to miss at least the next two. He was found to be experiencing left patellar tendinitis after an examination Wednesday. His status will be re-evaluated in one week, as continues to receive treatment. With George Hill still sidelined for at least Friday's game, Shevlin Mack should shoulder a majority of the load at point guard. Raul Neto will also see an increased role providing depth at the position.