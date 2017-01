Exum (knee) is available to participate in Thursday's game against the Raptors.

Exum will return to the court after missing seven straight games while dealing with tendinitis in his left knee. With George Hill (concussion/lip) out against the Raptors, it's unclear whether Exum or veteran Shelvin Mack will get the start. Regardless, both players should absorb nearly all of the minutes at point guard Thursday.