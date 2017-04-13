Exum will return to the bench for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Exum has worked with the top unit over the last few weeks, with absences from both George Hill and Gordon Hayward allowing him to do so. However, with nearly everyone healthy for the Jazz, Exum will be pushed back to a bench role, thus hurting his already weak fantasy upside. Despite starting, Exum has averaged just 6.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 25.0 minutes over his last five games.