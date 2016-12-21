Exum is dealing with knee tendinitis and has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Kings.

Tendinitis is always a concerning injury for athletes, due largely in part because of it's ability to linger throughout the season. With George Hill (toe) and Rodney Hood (illness) also out, the Jazz are going to be short on bodies in the backcorut, which will likely leave a ton of minutes for guys like Shelvin Mack, Joe Johnson and Joe Ingles. Exum's next opportunity to take the court will be Friday against the Raptors.