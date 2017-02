Exum will draw the start at point guard for Thursday's tilt against the Mavericks.

With George Hill (toe) resting, Exum will join the starting five. Over his last three games, Exum is averaging 9.7 points and 2.7 assists across 19.7 minutes per contest, and should be in line for a bigger workload Thursday. He'll likely head back to the bench once Hill returns, but could make an interesting DFS option while he's due for increased minutes.