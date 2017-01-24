Jazz's Derrick Favors: Double-doubles in Monday loss

Favors posted 10 points (5-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 10 rebounds and two steals over 27 minutes in Monday's 97-95 loss to the Thunder.

Favors managed his first double-double since Nov. 9 and only his third of the season overall. The seven-year veteran has taken on a decidedly reduced offensive role this season with the addition of George Hill to the Jazz, but he's picking up his involvement in January. Favors has now taken double-digit shot attempts in eight of 12 contests during the month, after not reaching the mark in any of the eight December games he was active for. He's sporting a solid 20.9 percent usage rate since the calendar flipped to 2017 and has six double-digit scoring efforts during the month.