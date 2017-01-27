Jazz's Derrick Favors: Eight points in Thursday win

Favors went for eight points (3-9 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and three assists over 22 minutes in Thursday's 96-88 win over the Lakers.

The big man was back in single digits scoring-wise after going for 10 and 18 points, respectively, over the previous two contests. However, his production was serviceable relative to his playing time, which was his lowest since Jan. 2. The Jazz appear intent on keeping Favors' minutes under 30 the majority of nights, which naturally is capping his overall production at present. Still, he remains a serviceable source of scoring and rebounds in most format, with the potential for better returns should he see an uptick in playing time.