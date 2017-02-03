Jazz's Derrick Favors: Expected to play Saturday
Favors (undisclosed) practiced Friday and is expected to play in Saturday's game against the Hornets, Angie Treasure of 1280 Sports reports.
Favors has missed the previous two games for an undisclosed reason, but there doesn't appear to be anything holding him back from returning to the floor Saturday against Charlotte. If Favors does indeed return, Boris Diaw will likely return to his role coming off the bench, while Jeff Withey will be once again absent from the rotation.
