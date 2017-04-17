Jazz's Derrick Favors: Expects to start at center Tuesday
Favors is expected to start at center for Tuesday's Game 2 against the Clippers, Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
With Rudy Gobert going down with a knee injury after less than in minute in Saturday's playoff opener, Favors stepped into a bigger role in the frontcourt, posting 15 points, six rebounds, two assists and a block across 32 minutes. Gobert has now officially been ruled out for Game 2, which means Favors is expected to slide over to center and operate as the team's fill-in starter. That should mean another hefty workload for Favors, so it wouldn't be surprising if he approached the 32 minutes that he posted Saturday.
More News
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Pivotal scoring contributions off bench Saturday•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Will play in regular season finale•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Probable Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Out Monday vs. Warriors•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Efficient from floor in Friday's return•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Available Friday•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...