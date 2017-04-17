Jazz's Derrick Favors: Expects to start at center Tuesday

Favors is expected to start at center for Tuesday's Game 2 against the Clippers, Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

With Rudy Gobert going down with a knee injury after less than in minute in Saturday's playoff opener, Favors stepped into a bigger role in the frontcourt, posting 15 points, six rebounds, two assists and a block across 32 minutes. Gobert has now officially been ruled out for Game 2, which means Favors is expected to slide over to center and operate as the team's fill-in starter. That should mean another hefty workload for Favors, so it wouldn't be surprising if he approached the 32 minutes that he posted Saturday.