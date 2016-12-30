Jazz's Derrick Favors: Grabs 12 boards in 25 minutes

Favors logged four points (1-7 FG, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds, one block and one assist across 25 minutes in a 100-83 loss to the 76ers on Thursday.

Favors made his second straight start at power forward and once again saw another uptick in playing time, logging three more minutes than he did Tuesday against the Lakers. The 25-year-old has averaged 30-plus minutes in each of the previous three seasons, so now that he's up to 25 minutes, it may not be much longer before he's up to his normal workload after the Jazz acted extremely cautious with him upon his return from a bone bruise in his left knee earlier this month. Favors could make for a worthy trade target in fantasy leagues now that he's healthy, as his production will only trend up from its current depressed levels.