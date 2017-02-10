Jazz's Derrick Favors: Hauls in 10 boards in Thursday loss

Favors posted six points (2-9 FG, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals over 33 minutes in Thursday's 112-105 overtime loss to the Mavericks.

Favors couldn't get much going on the scoreboard but did register his second 10-rebound game over the last three. The veteran forward had put together consecutive double-digit scoring efforts prior to Thursday's tilt, yet couldn't capitalize on George Hill's (toe/rest) absence as a result of his poorest shooting night since Dec. 29. While he remains a serviceable source of rebounds, Favors has had trouble finding any degree of consistency on offense in the current campaign. His 46.9 percent success rate from the field serves as a career low, while his average of 9.4 points represents a drop of a full seven points from last season's figure.