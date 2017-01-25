Jazz's Derrick Favors: Leads team in scoring versus Nuggets

Favors scored 18 points (8-11 FG, 2-2 FT) while adding five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 25 minutes during Tuesday's 103-93 loss to the Nuggets.

Coming off his first double-double in roughly 10 weeks, Favors led the team in scoring while shooting 73 percent from the field against an undersized Denver frontcourt. Despite this effective performance, Favors' output was capped as the Jazz continue to limit his time on the court. The team's wealth of big-men leaves them with little incentive to push Favors after a knee injury cost him the early portion of the season, and it appears his production will continue to suffer as a result.