Jazz's Derrick Favors: Limited at Tuesday's practice

Favors (undisclosed) was limited at practice Tuesday, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

For the second straight day, the Jazz have held Favors out of full-contact work without much of an explanation. The big man was rested for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, but it's unclear if he's battling some sort of injury. Favors has a history of knee and back issues, but excluding Saturday, he's played in 23 of the Jazz's past 24 games. Continue to consider Favors day-to-day in advance of Wednesday's game against the Bucks, with a more definitive update expected after the Jazz's shootaround.