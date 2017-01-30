Jazz's Derrick Favors: Limited in practice Monday

Favors participated only in the non-contact portions of Monday's practice, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Favors was held out of action for rest purposes Saturday against the Grizzlies, and the Jazz continue to limit the power forward's workload. It's unclear if he's dealing with some sort of injury, but it's worth noting that, prior to Saturday, Favors had played in 23 of 24 games since missing nearly a month with a bone bruise on his knee earlier in the season. Consider Favors day-to-day as Wednesday's matchup with the Bucks approaches.