Jazz's Derrick Favors: Out vs. Milwaukee

Favors (undisclosed) will not play Wednesday against Milwaukee, Jody Genessy of the Deseret News reports.

It will be the second straight absence for Favors, who sat out Saturday against Memphis and was limited at practice each of the last two days. The Jazz haven't explicitly provided a reason for Favors' absence, but it seems likely that he's battling some sort of minor injury or potential complication from the bone bruise he suffered on his knee earlier in the season. Regardless, consider Favors day-to-day, while Trey Lyles and Joe Ingles should pick up extra minutes in his stead.