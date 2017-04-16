Jazz's Derrick Favors: Pivotal scoring contributions off bench Saturday
Favors tallied 15 points (7-10 FG, 1-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block over 32 minutes during Saturday's 97-95 win over the Clippers in Game 1 of the Western Conference first-round playoffs.
On a night when Rudy Gobert was lost after one play with a knee injury, Favors stepped up in a high-usage role off the bench. The veteran forward saw his most robust allotment of minutes since Feb. 9 while logging his best scoring total since March 3. The 25-year-old big man has proven highly capable of providing solid scoring in seasons past, and he could be looked to for enhanced contributions on that end of the floor if Gobert is forced miss Tuesday's Game 2.
