Jazz's Derrick Favors: Produces effectively despite move to bench

Favors scored 17 points (7-10 FG, 3-6 FT) to go along with six rebounds and one assist in 24 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 105-98 win over the Clippers.

Rudy Gobert (knee) returned and Joe Ingles stuck in the starting five, relegating Favors to the bench, but he still responded with his highest scoring output of the series and finished second on the team in rebounding. Injuries have played a significant role in the shifting landscape of the series so far and Utah seems poised to carry forward as they did Sunday against the Blake Griffin-less opposition. With Marreese Speights moving into the starting lineup, Favors could continue to exploit the Clips' lack of size in the second unit.