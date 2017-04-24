Jazz's Derrick Favors: Produces effectively despite move to bench
Favors scored 17 points (7-10 FG, 3-6 FT) to go along with six rebounds and one assist in 24 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 105-98 win over the Clippers.
Rudy Gobert (knee) returned and Joe Ingles stuck in the starting five, relegating Favors to the bench, but he still responded with his highest scoring output of the series and finished second on the team in rebounding. Injuries have played a significant role in the shifting landscape of the series so far and Utah seems poised to carry forward as they did Sunday against the Blake Griffin-less opposition. With Marreese Speights moving into the starting lineup, Favors could continue to exploit the Clips' lack of size in the second unit.
More News
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Will come off bench during Game 4•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Scores two points in 38 minutes in Game 3•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Scores 13 points in Game 2 start•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Expects to start at center Tuesday•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Pivotal scoring contributions off bench Saturday•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Will play in regular season finale•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...