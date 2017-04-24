Jazz's Derrick Favors: Produces effectively in move to bench

Favors scored 17 points (7-10 FG, 3-6 FT) to go with six rebounds and one assist in 24 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 105-98 win over the Clippers in Game 4 of the series.

Rudy Gobert (knee) was cleared to return from a two-game absence and Boris Diaw stuck in the lineup as the starting power forward, relegating Favors to a second-unit gig. Despite the demotion, Favors still turned in his best game of the series, recording his points in very efficient fashion. Since the Clippers will be missing Blake Griffin (toe) for the rest of the series, it's possible that the Jazz will look to exploit the opposition's lack of depth down low, which would work to the benefit of Favors and Gobert.