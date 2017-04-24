Jazz's Derrick Favors: Produces effectively in move to bench
Favors scored 17 points (7-10 FG, 3-6 FT) to go with six rebounds and one assist in 24 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 105-98 win over the Clippers in Game 4 of the series.
Rudy Gobert (knee) was cleared to return from a two-game absence and Boris Diaw stuck in the lineup as the starting power forward, relegating Favors to a second-unit gig. Despite the demotion, Favors still turned in his best game of the series, recording his points in very efficient fashion. Since the Clippers will be missing Blake Griffin (toe) for the rest of the series, it's possible that the Jazz will look to exploit the opposition's lack of depth down low, which would work to the benefit of Favors and Gobert.
More News
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Will come off bench in Game 4•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Scores two points in 38 minutes in Game 3•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Scores 13 points in Game 2 start•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Expects to start at center Tuesday•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Pivotal scoring contributions off bench Saturday•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Will play in regular season finale•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...