Jazz's Derrick Favors: Records double-double in win over Hawks

Favors recorded 20 points (10-12 FT, 0-1 3Pt), 10 rebounds, three steals, two blocks and one assist across 26 minutes during Monday's 120-95 win over the Hawks.

Favors saw an uptick in playing time two days after returning from a two-game absence and dominated his frontcourt matchup, leading the team in rebounds while reaching the 20-point mark for the first time all season. He also recorded multiple steals and multiple blocks in the same game for just the fourth time this season and appears to be fully over the undisclosed issue that caused him to sit out last week.