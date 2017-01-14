Jazz's Derrick Favors: Records nine points, eight boards Friday

Favors recorded nine points (4-10 FG, 1-3 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 27 minutes in a 110-77 win over the Pistons on Friday.

Favors seems completely free of the minute restrictions that he faced coming off a bone bruise in his left knee that sidelined him for 13 games in November and December, but he's yet to regularly challenge for double-doubles like he has the previous three seasons. The improved strength of the Jazz roster has resulted in a slight downturn in his playing time and usage compared to 2015-16, but Favors isn't capitalizing on the opportunities he has received. He's shooting a career-worst 44.2 percent from the field on the season, and his 62.3 percent mark from the charity stripe is his poorest showing since his rookie campaign. It appears fantasy owners may have to adjust their expectations for the power forward.