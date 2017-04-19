Jazz's Derrick Favors: Scores 13 points in Game 2 start

Favors produced 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds and one block across 33 minutes during a 99-91 loss to the Clippers on Tuesday.

Favors received the start with Rudy Gobert (knee) sidelined and posted a decent line as he received the most minutes in a game since March 3. He has posted similar lines in the first two games of the series with Gobert out, so owners can expect similar performances for as long as Gobert continues to be sidelined. The team has a few days off before Friday's Game 3, so we'll see if Favors remains in the starting lineup with a Gobert return possible.