Jazz's Derrick Favors: Scores just four points in loss

Favors posted four points (2-6 FG), four rebounds, a steal and a block in 16 minutes Wednesday in a 93-94 loss to Sacramento.

Utah is still easing Favors back into action after a bone bruise in his left knee sidelined him for 13 games, so there's no reason to panic yet. The fact remains, however, that he's having a terrible season. Favors is shooting just 46.3 percent from less than eight feet of the basket, although he's still shooting a healthy 58.6 percent from the mid-range (8-16 feet).