Jazz's Derrick Favors: Scores just two points in return
Favors (undisclosed) returned to the court and tallied two points (1-2 FG), four rebounds and one assist across 10 minutes during a 105-98 win over the Hornets on Saturday.
After a two-game absence, Favors was almost invisible as he finished with a season-low two points. He came off the bench in lieu of Boris Diaw, who played just 11 minutes himself. It would be surprising if Favors continued to receive such a low amount of minutes, unless he is still nursing an injury. We'll see if his workload increases against the Hawks on Monday.
