Jazz's Derrick Favors: Scores two points in 38 minutes in Game 3

Favors provided two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 38 minutes in Friday's 111-106 loss to the Clippers in Game 3 of the series.

The Jazz have been forced to hand Favors 30-plus minutes in all three games of the series, with the natural power forward seeing most of his run at center with Rudy Gobert (knee) missing all but the first minute of the playoff opener. Favors has capably handled large workloads in the past, but his myriad knee issues this season have significantly limited his effectiveness. He was a non-factor offensively in Game 3, and did little to slow down opposing center DeAndre Jordan, who collected his third double-double in as many games. Favors will continue to see ample playing time out of necessity until Gobert returns, but it's difficult to envision him emerging as an attractive DFS entity.