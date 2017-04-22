Jazz's Derrick Favors: Scores two points in 38 minutes in Game 3
Favors provided two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 38 minutes in Friday's 111-106 loss to the Clippers in Game 3 of the series.
The Jazz have been forced to hand Favors 30-plus minutes in all three games of the series, with the natural power forward seeing most of his run at center with Rudy Gobert (knee) missing all but the first minute of the playoff opener. Favors has capably handled large workloads in the past, but his myriad knee issues this season have significantly limited his effectiveness. He was a non-factor offensively in Game 3, and did little to slow down opposing center DeAndre Jordan, who collected his third double-double in as many games. Favors will continue to see ample playing time out of necessity until Gobert returns, but it's difficult to envision him emerging as an attractive DFS entity.
More News
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Scores 13 points in Game 2 start•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Expects to start at center Tuesday•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Pivotal scoring contributions off bench Saturday•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Will play in regular season finale•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Probable Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Out Monday vs. Warriors•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...