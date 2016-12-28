Jazz's Derrick Favors: Starts at power forward Tuesday

Favors will start at power forward for Tuesday's game against the Lakers.

Ever since Favors returned from a knee injury that kept him out for an extended absence, the Jazz have opted to bring Favors off the bench in a limited capacity. However, it appears they're finally comfortable inserting him back into the starting lineup, so look for Boris Diaw to move back to the bench. Favors has seen no more than 16 minutes in each of the past five games, but the fact that he's now running with the top unit should mean he starts seeing a much larger workload moving forward.