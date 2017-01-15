Jazz's Derrick Favors: Steps up with 17-point effort in Saturday win

Favors tallied 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and an assist over 32 minutes in Saturday's 114-107 win over the Magic.

The veteran big man finally seems to be coming around on the offensive end, now having posted double-digit scoring efforts in four of the last seven games. That follows a stretch in which Favors had failed to hit the mark in nine straight contests in what has been an injury-marred season. As is to expected with the increased offensive production, Favors is shooting much better in recent games, as he's now boasting a 47.4 percent success rate from the field in the last eight games after shooting just 36.4 percent in December.