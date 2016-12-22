Jazz's Derrick Favors: Will be limited off bench Wednesday

Favors (rest) will play off the bench Wednesday against the Kings, but will again be on a limit of around 15 minutes, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Favors sat out Tuesday's game against the Warriors in the first game of the Jazz's current back-to-back set, but is back in the lineup Wednesday, albeit in a bench role. He's seen 14 minutes or less in each of the last three games he's played and that isn't expected to change Wednesday, as he'll remain on a 15-minute restriction. That said, fantasy owners can continue to avoid him until he's back on a full workload.