Jazz's Derrick Favors: Will come off bench during Game 4

Favors will come off the bench for Sunday's Game 4 matchup against the Clippers, Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

With Rudy Gobert (knee) back in the starting five, Favors will come off the bench. It's possible he sees less than the 34.3 minutes per game he's been averaging throughout the series, though Gobert may not play a full workload, which may allow Favors to still cross the 30-minute threshold.

