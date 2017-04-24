Jazz's Derrick Favors: Will come off bench during Game 4
Favors will come off the bench for Sunday's Game 4 matchup against the Clippers, Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
With Rudy Gobert (knee) back in the starting five, Favors will come off the bench. It's possible he sees less than the 34.3 minutes per game he's been averaging throughout the series, though Gobert may not play a full workload, which may allow Favors to still cross the 30-minute threshold.
More News
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Scores two points in 38 minutes in Game 3•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Scores 13 points in Game 2 start•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Expects to start at center Tuesday•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Pivotal scoring contributions off bench Saturday•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Will play in regular season finale•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Probable Wednesday•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...