Jazz's Derrick Favors: Will come off bench in Game 4

Favors will come off the bench in Sunday's Game 4 matchup with the Clippers, Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

With Rudy Gobert (knee) good to go following a two-game absence, Favors will transition back to the bench role he had occupied prior to Gobert's injury. Favors has seen 30-plus minutes in all three games of the series, but could fall below that mark Sunday if Gobert doesn't have any significant restrictions in his return.