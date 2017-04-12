Jazz's Derrick Favors: Will play in regular season finale

Favors (knee) will play in Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Jody Genessy of the Deseret News reports.

Favors has played in just two games since March 6, but he's been cleared to take the floor Wednesday as he continues to battle recurring knee issues. The 25-year-old will likely be limited to around 20 minutes, but it's nonetheless a positive sign for his health with the postseason set to begin over the weekend.