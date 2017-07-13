Jazz's Ekpe Udoh: Agrees to join Utah
Udoh agreed Thursday to a two-year, $6.5 million contract with the Jazz, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.
Udoh has been a staple overseas with Turkish club Fenerbahce Ulker since leaving the NBA following his 2014-15 campaign with the Clippers. Drafted sixth overall in 2010, Udoh will bring his talents back to the states as he figures to provide depth at power forward for the Jazz behind Boris Diaw and Derrick Favors.
