Jazz's George Hill: Cleared to play Saturday vs. Timberwolves

Hill (concussion) has been cleared to play in Saturday's matchup against the Timberwolves, Jazz's radio announcer David Locke reports.

The Jazz ruled Hill out for this contest on Friday, so he has apparently had a fortunate turn for the better. Although he has performed above expectations while on the court, Hill has only played in 13 of 27 games so far this season due to a plethora of injuries. Expect the jazz to ease Hill back into a full workload, but he is now seemingly in full health going forward. He figures to replace Shelvin Mack, who has been starting at point guard, in the starting unit.