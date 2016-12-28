Jazz's George Hill: Could return Thursday vs. 76ers

Hill (toe) could return to action as soon as Thursday's game against the 76ers, ESPN.com's Tim MacMahon reports.

Hill, who has missed the last 13 games with a sprained left toe, was able to return to practice in a light capacity Monday, marking his first such session since Dec. 1. He'll go through another workout Wednesday, at which point the Jazz should have a better feel for his status heading into Thursday. The Jazz have been able to play well during Hill's absence, but the return of the two-way point guard would make the roster even stronger. Though he's only played in 11 games this season, Hill has been stellar during his time on the court, averaging 20.0 points (on 53.4% shooting), 4.2 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 2.4 three-pointers and 1.1 steals in 32.7 minutes per contest.