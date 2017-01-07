Jazz's George Hill: Could still return Saturday

Although he had already been ruled out for Saturday's matchup against the Timberwolves, Hill (concussion) reportedly could still potentially return for the game, Mike Sorensen of the Deseret News reports.

If there is still a possibility that Hill could clear concussion protocol before Saturday's game, it does not really make sense that the Jazz would already have ruled him out. Apparently there is still a chance he could play, but given the caution the team has exercised with Hill's various injuries so far this season it seems unlikely that they would rush him back. Shelvin Mack will presumably continue starting if Hill does not play as expected.