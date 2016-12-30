Jazz's George Hill: Dazzles in return to starting lineup

Hill (toe) started at point guard and tallied 21 points (8-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-6 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block across 29 minutes in a 100-83 win over the 76ers.

Hill didn't miss a beat in his return to the lineup after sitting out the Jazz's past 13 games with a sprained toe, filling up the stat sheet while shooting efficiently everywhere except the free-throw line. If not for untimely sprains to his toe and thumb -- injuries that have caused him to sit out 21 games -- Hill might shape up as a stronger contender for the league's Most Improved Player honors, as he's been sensational whenever he's taken the floor. In 12 games this season, Hill is averaging 20.1 points, 4.3 assists, 3.9 rebounds, 2.3 three-pointers and 1.3 steals in 32.4 minutes per game while shooting a blistering 55.1 percent from the field. Needless to say, he should be activated in every league now that he's healthy again.