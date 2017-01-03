Jazz's George Hill: Doubtful for Tuesday

Hill (concussion) is doubtful to participate in Tuesday's tilt in Boston, Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Hill is in the league's concussion protocol after taking an elbow to the face during Utah's matchup against the Suns on Saturday, causing him to be sidelined Monday against the Nets. It's highly unlikely that Hill will participate against Boston, as he will be out unless he proves to be healthy within the coming hours before the matchup. If Hill is held out, Shelvin Mack should be slated to perform at starting point guard.