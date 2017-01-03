Jazz's George Hill: Doubtful Tuesday vs. Celtics

Hill (concussion) is doubtful to play Tuesday against the Celtics, Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Hill entered the league's concussion protocol after taking an elbow to the face during Saturday's game against the Suns, which resulted in him missing the front end of the back-to-back set Monday against the Nets. Barring a rapid recovery, it's highly unlikely that Hill will participate Tuesday, and with Dante Exum (knee) also unlikely to play, Shelvin Mack should be in line for a 30-plus minute role as the Jazz's starting point guard.