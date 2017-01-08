Jazz's George Hill: Has team-high 19 in return from three-game absence

Hill (concussion) returned to the court and recorded 19 points (5-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and one steal across 33 minutes during a 94-92 win over Minnesota on Saturday.

Hill was back in the starting lineup after a three-game absence and led the team with 19 points. He didn't seem to be on a minutes restriction and has been great when he's been on the floor, so owners can only hope his bad luck with injuries this season is at an end. Hill's return to the floor sliced into the minutes of Shelvin Mack, who resumed his role as backup point guard, and Dante Exum didn't see the floor at all. Utah is back in action Sunday against Memphis.