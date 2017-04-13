Jazz's George Hill: Leads team with five assists in win
Hill posted 13 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five assists, two rebounds and one steal across 22 minutes in Wednesday's 101-97 win over the Spurs.
Hill was benched later in the game along with the rest of Utah's starters in a matchup that had no playoff implications for either team. He will return to the playoffs with Utah after leading the Pacers to four playoff appearances earlier in his career (including two deep runs). The team meets the Clippers in the first round of the playoffs.
