Jazz's George Hill: Not on injury report for Saturday

Hill (toe) is not on the injury report for Saturday's game against the Celtics, Andy larsen of Salt City Hoops reports.

After logging just 25 minutes against the Pelicans on Wednesday, Hill sat out of Thursday's loss to the Mavericks in order to rest his sore toe. It appears the team was just exercising caution with their point guard, as his absence from Saturday's injury report indicates he should be good to go. Look for him to take on his usual workload in the contest.