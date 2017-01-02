Jazz's George Hill: Out Monday vs. Nets

Hill (concussion) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Nets.

Following a 13-game absence due to a sprained toe, Hill only lasted two games before incurring another injury. After exiting early in Saturday's game against the Suns, Hill was diagnosed with a concussion-like symptoms to go along with a lip laceration and remains under the league's protocol for head injuries. It's quite likely that Hill also misses the second half of the back-to-back set Tuesday against the Celtics, and with Dante Exum (knee) also sidelined, plenty of minutes should be available for Shelvin Mack, who is expected to enter the starting lineup at point guard.