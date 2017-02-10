Jazz's George Hill: Out Thursday vs Mavericks
Hill is out for Thursday's tilt against the Mavericks for rest and a sore toe, Jody Genessy of Deseret News reports.
Hill only logged 25 minutes in the Jazz's last contest against the Pelicans on Wednesday, so he may have been feeling the toe then. In his absence Thursday, all the reserve point guards on the Jazz should get some extra run, including guys like Alec Burks, Shelvin Mack, and Dante Exum.
