Jazz's George Hill: Out Tuesday

Hill (toe) has been ruled out for Tuesday's tilt with the Lakers, Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Hill's absence will extend to 13 straight games, but the guard is making progress on his sprained toe. His workload has increased throughout the past week, resulting in limited participation in Monday's practice session. His next opportunity to take the court will come when the Jazz return home Thursday to take on the 76ers. Look for more updates on his status to come during practice on Wednesday. In the meantime, Shelvin Mack and Raul Neto are expected to see a majority of the minutes at point guard Tuesday with Hill and Dante Exum (knee) out.