Jazz's George Hill: Paces offense in victory over Hawks
Hill scored 22 points (8-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT) to go along with eight assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block across 35 minutes of action during Monday's 120-95 win over the Hawks.
Hill's effective play was an integral part of what turned out to be a comfortable win, as he led the team in assists while finishing second in scoring, thanks to an efficient shooting night. The eight dimes tied a season high for Hill, and although his output of 4.1 assists per game remains underwhelming, his 17.6 points per game would comfortable set a new career high for him in that category.
More News
-
Jazz's George Hill: Pours in 25 points Saturday•
-
Jazz's George Hill: Totals 16 points in Saturday loss•
-
Jazz's George Hill: Provides 12 points in Thursday win•
-
Jazz's George Hill: Rough shooting night in Monday loss•
-
Jazz's George Hill: Scores game-high 30 points in Saturday win•
-
Jazz's George Hill: Will play Friday vs. Mavericks•