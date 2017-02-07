Jazz's George Hill: Paces offense in victory over Hawks

Hill scored 22 points (8-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT) to go along with eight assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block across 35 minutes of action during Monday's 120-95 win over the Hawks.

Hill's effective play was an integral part of what turned out to be a comfortable win, as he led the team in assists while finishing second in scoring, thanks to an efficient shooting night. The eight dimes tied a season high for Hill, and although his output of 4.1 assists per game remains underwhelming, his 17.6 points per game would comfortable set a new career high for him in that category.