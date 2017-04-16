Jazz's George Hill: Pitches in with 16 points in Game 1 win

Hill registered 16 points (7-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Saturday's 97-95 victory over the Clippers in Game 1 of the Western Conference first-round playoffs.

Hill stepped up alongside Gordon Hayward and Joe Johnson to help make up for the absence of Rudy Gobert, who left the game after one play with a knee injury. The veteran point guard battled foul trouble but still logged the second-highest amount of minutes on the Jazz behind Hayward, while also checking in as the only other player on the first unit besides the latter to post double-digit scoring. The defensively proficient Hill will be looked to for a boost in offensive contributions if Gobert is forced to miss Tuesday's Game 2.